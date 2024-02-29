NAS Jacksonville Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Marc Cantu relinquished command of Naval Air Station Jacksonville (NAS Jax) to Executive Officer Capt. Greg deWindt during a change of command ceremony, Feb. 29. A retirement ceremony followed with Cantu retiring after 26 years of honorable service. Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, commander, Navy Region Southeast was the presiding officer and Col. Michael Brennan, commanding officer, Marine Aircraft Group 41 was the guest speaker.



“Capt. Cantu has dedicated himself to the challenges and joys of managing the critical infrastructure [NAS Jax] that provides for the members who serve here. The readiness our Navy needs, and the honor our country expects,” said Brennan. “I was then, and I am now proud to have been your first salute. You have made good on the promise of that tradition to humbly serve with honor and distinction. And so now as you find the opportunity to think about the value of your time spent in service to our country, know that it has been priceless!”



Cantu masterfully ensured the largest installation in the Navy Region Southeast, and third largest in the Navy, delivered the most effective and efficient readiness from the shore by setting the highest standards of excellence. This is evident as NAS Jax recently earned Commander, Navy Installations Command’s 2024 Installation Excellence Award as the best large naval installation worldwide.



“While I have never been one to chase award criteria as a sole metric of success, it is humbling and appreciated to have the work of such a fantastic team be recognized at this level,” said Cantu.



During the ceremony, Johnson presented Cantu with the Legion of Merit award for his leadership to champion an innovative Get Fit program, which later was adopted across the fleet as part of the Navy’s Integrated Primary Prevention Strategy. Fully embracing the Chief of Naval Operations’ “Get Real, Get Better” call-to- action to drive positive change, Cantu’s efforts reduced energy consumption across the installation by more than 10 percent, saving the Navy more than $1.2 million in 2023.

His leadership and vision guided the conversion of legacy food service operations into Region Southeast’s first Essential Station Mess serving 20,000 meals to Sailors each month improving their quality of life.



During Cantu’s leadership, the installation successfully conducted 170,000 flight operations in support of six strike group pre-deployment exercises and fleet operations.

He also led the station during the 2022 air show which hosted more than 350,000 spectators with no mishaps or security issues.



“So how do I sum up 26 years of experiences and an amazing tour here? I think it comes down to two words – appreciation and pride,” said Cantu. “Specifically, the appreciation for the people I have had the pleasure to work with and appreciation for all the opportunities this career has made available for me.”



deWindt, previously served as the NAS Jax executive officer before taking command of the station. “So, what is the purpose of NAS Jacksonville? NAS Jacksonville serves the fleet,” said deWindt. “The station was established because the City of Jacksonville fought for having a base here. What started with seaplanes landing in the St. Johns has evolved into the biggest Navy base in the southeast region and third largest in the U.S. The partnerships established over the years are a testament to the community’s commitment and patriotism in having a premier location for warfighter development and training as well as the sustainment of weapon systems. I look forward to the continued partnerships and innovative support as the installation continues to grow.”

