On his 3rd assignment, LRC Wiesbaden supply and services chief very familiar with 405th AFSB

Photo By Cameron Porter | Larry Wright is the chief of supply and services at Logistics Readiness Center...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Larry Wright is the chief of supply and services at Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden. He said his division and the entire LRC Wiesbaden team are consummate professionals, and their number one objective every day is readiness. Pictured here, Wright (center) and his team discuss operations. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – The chief of supply and services at Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden is very familiar with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He’s currently serving his third assignment with the brigade across three separate and subordinate organizations.



Larry Wright first started working with the 405th AFSB as far back as 11 years ago. Then, he was a uniformed Soldier and the executive officer at Army Field Support Battalion-Germany.



Upon retiring from the Army after 26 years of active-duty service, he took a couple of years off and returned to the 405th AFSB as a civilian and the deputy supply and services division chief at Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria.



For the last couple of years, Wright has been one of three head division chiefs at LRC Wiesbaden. The 51-year-old retired Army major said it’s all about readiness, and the support his organization provides to the Wiesbaden community is important yet challenging.



“Part of who we support is U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters,” said Wright, who served 10 years as an enlisted Soldier and 16 as an officer. “It's a high visibility area, and therefore it's a little challenging, but I think the mission here is meaningful because of just that.”



Also, unlike the other seven logistics readiness centers assigned to the 405th AFSB, LRC Wiesbaden directly supports U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Europe headquarters.



“Our IPBO [installation property book office] has three main customers. They have the LRC itself, of course, but they also have U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, and they have IMCOM,” said Wright, who holds a master’s in business administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus and a master’s in international relations from Webster University.



Wright’s team at supply and services includes the IPBO and the central issue facility as well as the food service program and all the people working as dining facility attendants and food service specialists at the Stronger Together Café Warrior Restaurant on North Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden.



With the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine now operational and located there, LRC Wiesbaden’s support requirements have expanded, he said, especially at the Stronger Together Café and CIF.



“As far as the CIF, we're operating at under 50 percent manning right now, so it's been a challenge,” he said. “And at the warrior restaurant, with SAG-U, our support has expanded because of the number of Soldiers actually using the restaurant.”



“And it's not just during normal duty hours. We also feed at nighttime, now,” he said.



“There's an additional time period that we offer services to the SAG-U personnel because of their unique mission and their hours,” said Wright, adding that contractors are augmenting LRC Wiesbaden’s support to the Stronger Together Café due to the increased mission load.



“I would just like to highlight that my division and the entire LRC Wiesbaden team are consummate professionals, and our number one objective every day is the readiness we provide to our customer base,” Wright said.



LRC Wiesbaden is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Wiesbaden directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Wiesbaden.



LRC Wiesbaden reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.