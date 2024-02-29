507th ARW March Enlisted Promotions

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:
SENIOR MASTER SERGEANT
Heather Bennett, 507th Security Forces Squadron
John Rumbaugh, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
MASTER SERGEANT
Joshua Hines, 507th Medical Squadron
Ryan Walsh, 507th Security Forces Squadron
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Kamron Deaton, 507th Maintenance Squadron
Lydia Faalogo, 507th Maintenance Group
Kyle Lykins, 507th Maintenance Squadron
Acacia Shelton, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Joseph Stinnett, 507th Air Refueling Wing
STAFF SERGEANT
Anna Preis, 507th Maintenance Squadron
SENIOR AIRMAN
Fabiana Auguste, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
Jazen Brown Rosado, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Aaricka Combest, 507th Force Support Squadron
Kaitlin Regan, 507th Medical Squadron
AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
Ramiro Padron, 507th Security Forces Squadron
