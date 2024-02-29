Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    507th ARW March Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Story by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:

    SENIOR MASTER SERGEANT
    Heather Bennett, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    John Rumbaugh, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    MASTER SERGEANT
    Joshua Hines, 507th Medical Squadron
    Ryan Walsh, 507th Security Forces Squadron

    TECHNICAL SERGEANT
    Kamron Deaton, 507th Maintenance Squadron
    Lydia Faalogo, 507th Maintenance Group
    Kyle Lykins, 507th Maintenance Squadron
    Acacia Shelton, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Joseph Stinnett, 507th Air Refueling Wing

    STAFF SERGEANT
    Anna Preis, 507th Maintenance Squadron

    SENIOR AIRMAN
    Fabiana Auguste, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Jazen Brown Rosado, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Aaricka Combest, 507th Force Support Squadron
    Kaitlin Regan, 507th Medical Squadron

    AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
    Ramiro Padron, 507th Security Forces Squadron

