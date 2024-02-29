The March 2024 enlisted Promotions graphic from the 507th Air Refueling Wing at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 12:29
|Photo ID:
|8267150
|VIRIN:
|240303-F-EW270-3001
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|877.3 KB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 507th ARW March Enlisted Promotions, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
507th ARW March Enlisted Promotions
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT