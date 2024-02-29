Spohn Assumes Command of 188th Wing

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. – Airmen from the 188th Wing welcomed their new wing commander during an Assumption of Command ceremony March 2, 2024, at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas.



Col. Jay R. Spohn assumed command of the 188th Wing. Brig. Gen. William M. Leahy, the Arkansas Air National Guard commander, presided over the ceremony.



“Colonel Spohn is a highly successful combat fighter, and he’s an exceptional leader,” said Leahy. “He is laser-focused on the Airmen and the mission.”



Prior to taking command of the 188th Wing, Spohn was the deputy commander at the 187th Fighter Wing in Montgomery, Alabama.



Spohn, a veteran of 25 years and a Weapons School graduate, is a command pilot with more than 2,500 flying hours in the A-10, F-16, F-15, and F-35. He was the first Air National Guard pilot to fly the F-35. He has served in the Air National Guard in Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Florida, and Alabama.



“I’m so proud to be here,” said Spohn. “My job is to give you resources you need and keep obstacles out of your path to keep you being the best in the business and I take that seriously. You are always going to get my best every day.”



Spohn will be in charge of more than 1,000 Airmen at the 188th Wing and oversee the Wing’s hosting of the Republic of Singapore’s F-16 Training Squadron and the F-35 Foreign Military Sales training unit.



“We are one of the few units in the Air National Guard that is expanding with the FMS mission,” said Spohn. “The Flying Razorbacks are ideally suited to take on this new challenge while continuing to be the best in the world with our existing mission.”

