Spohn Assumes Command of the 188th Wing

Col. Jay Spohn receives his first salute as commander of the 188th Wing, Arkansas Air National Guard, from Col. Kipp Parker, 188th Wing Deputy Commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Ebbing Air National Guard Base on March 2, 2024. Col. Spohn assumed command and addressed 188th Wing members about the honor it is to lead a wing of ready, elite airmen.

