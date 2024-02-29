Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spohn Assumes Command of the 188th Wing

    Spohn Assumes Command of the 188th Wing

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock 

    188th Wing

    Col. Jay Spohn receives his first salute as commander of the 188th Wing, Arkansas Air National Guard, from Col. Kipp Parker, 188th Wing Deputy Commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Ebbing Air National Guard Base on March 2, 2024. Col. Spohn assumed command and addressed 188th Wing members about the honor it is to lead a wing of ready, elite airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 15:18
    Photo ID: 8266338
    VIRIN: 240302-Z-IL406-1027
    Resolution: 4180x2786
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spohn Assumes Command of the 188th Wing, by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Spohn Assumes Command of 188th Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Arkansas Air National Guard
    188th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT