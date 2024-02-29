MICC commanding general to lead Army Contracting Command

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 29, 2024) -- The Army chief of staff announced today the selection of the commanding general for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command as the next leader of the Army Contracting Command.



Maj. Gen. Doug Lowrey will assume command of ACC at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, during a June 14 ceremony from Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler, who has led the command since June 2021 and departs for her next assignment as the Program Executive Officer for Simulations, Training and Instrumentation in Orlando, Florida.



As the Army's principal buying agent, ACC is made up of subordinate organizations, including the MICC, and contracting centers responsible for enabling Army readiness through contracting solutions in support of the Army and unified land operations.



Lowrey, who has led the MICC since May 2021, earned his commission as an Infantry Officer through the Reserve Officer Training Corps in 1994 after graduating from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma native of Cherokee descent was promoted to major general earlier this month, making him the only Native American general officer on active duty.



Assuming command of the MICC June 7 will be Col. Freddy Adams. Adams has served as the chief of staff for the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology since May 2023, where he was responsible for leading and directing staff operations for a headquarters principal staff of nine general officers and members of the Senior Executive Service as well as a field operating agency of more than 600 military and civilian personnel. Prior to his current assignment, the 1998 U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate served as the military deputy to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Procurement in Washington, D.C., and commander of the 409th Contracting Support Brigade at Sembach, Germany. From May 2013 to July 2014, Adams served as the executive officer to the MICC commanding general.



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.

