Learn About TRICARE Pharmacy Benefits at March 14 Webinar

Are you making the most of your prescription drug coverage? Have you heard about changes to the process for getting specialty drugs? Join us for a webinar, “Using Your TRICARE Pharmacy Benefits,” on Thursday, March 14, from 1 to 2 p.m. ET. To attend, join via Microsoft Teams Live a few minutes before start time.



This webinar will give you an overview of the TRICARE Pharmacy Program. You’ll learn about your options for getting and managing prescriptions. You’ll also learn about changes to your options for filling specialty drug prescriptions. Starting March 1, Accredo will provide specialty drugs and services if you fill certain TRICARE-defined specialty drug prescriptions with TRICARE Home Delivery. Accredo is an accredited specialty pharmacy that serves patients with complex and chronic health conditions.



A Q&A session will follow the presentation.



“The TRICARE Pharmacy Program offers several ways to get the prescriptions you need,” said U.S. Public Health Service Cmdr. Teisha A. Robertson, Deputy Chief of the Purchased Care Branch at the Defense Health Agency. “Understanding your options can help you pay less out-of-pocket.”



This webinar applies to most TRICARE beneficiaries. As noted in the TRICARE Pharmacy Program Overview Fact Sheet, all TRICARE beneficiaries have the same prescription drug coverage, regardless of their health plan. But if you use the US Family Health Plan, you have separate pharmacy coverage.



Check out these resources to learn more about your pharmacy benefits:

• Review pharmacy costs to see how much you’ll pay for your prescription.

• Search the TRICARE Formulary to see if the drug you need is covered. Starting March 1, you can search the TRICARE Formulary to see you where your specialty drugs may be available.