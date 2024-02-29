Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Learn About TRICARE Pharmacy Benefits at March 14 Webinar

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Defense Health Agency

    Join us for a webinar, “Using Your TRICARE Pharmacy Benefits,” on Thursday, March 14, from 1 to 2 p.m. ET. To attend, join via Microsoft Teams Live a few minutes before start time. Learn more at www.tricare.mil/webinars.

    Pharmacy
    TRICARE
    TRICARE benefits
    TRICARE webinar

