Fort Detrick Fire & Emergency Earns International Accreditation

On Feb. 28, 2024 it was officially announced that Fort Detrick Fire & Emergency Services earned Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International and the Center of Public Safety Excellence for the second consecutive time. By earning accreditation status, Fort Detrick Fire & Emergency Services joins just over 300

fire departments throughout the world to achieve International Accredited Agency Status. As we celebrate this achievement, we are proud to share some accreditation fun facts from the CPSE 2023 Annual Report:

-There are only 4 accredited agencies in the

state of MD

-Only 13% of the entire U.S. population is protected

by an accredited agency

-Only 10 Department of the Army Fire Departments

have achieved accreditation status

