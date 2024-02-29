Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs Command Post Exercise

The Military Advisory Group-North (MAG-N) recently hosted a Command Post Exercise (CPX) for the Peshmerga 1st and 2nd Divisions this past week. Advisors with the Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) assisted the Peshmerga in using staff processes for both problem analysis and solution generation.



“We greatly appreciate the coalition’s forces, especially American units” said Staff Brig. Gen. Srud Albarznji, Chief of Staff, 1st Peshmerga Division. “They greatly support us in standing up our first division in the beginning and are still here supporting us today.” Albarznji went on to explain how important this training will be. The CPX is the first time the Divison has tested their Military Decision Making Process and its application, and the lessons learned from the CPX will impact the methods and procedures employed by the Peshmerga.



“This CPX is important because it is the final step to achieving full operational capability for the 1st and 2nd Peshmerga Divisions,” said Col. Thurman McKenzie, Deputy Director, MAG-N. The effort required to reach this milestone has covered a whole year in the Peshmerga Reform Process. McKenzie stated that once this CPX has concluded the 1st and 2nd Divisions of the Peshmerga should be considered operational, a status recognizing they can plan and execute operations within the Kurdistan region.



While on visit to the 1st Division Headquarters the Commanding General of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Maj. Gen. J.B. Vowell spoke with a formation of Peshmerga officers.



“This is a very important exercise not only because the division is a new structure, it’s because you are going to do this when you have elections maybe at the end of May.”



Vowell expanded stating 1st Division are rehearsing for the Peshmerga’s role during elections and learning the layers involved with the CPX at hand.



This CPX is linked with the enduring defeat of Daesh as it helps to solidify the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs institution. These Divisions are new constructs for the Peshmerga, setting an example for future Peshmerga force organization and establishing the conditions for the Peshmerga to further develop as a capable modern fighting force. This enhancement in security capability will be vital in establishing enduring peace in the Kurdish region.

