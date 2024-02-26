Conclusion of Operation Coal Shovel

Operation Coal Shovel began on January 15 and officially concluded on February 29 due to lack of ice coverage, complete waterway availability for commerce and forecasted spring warming.



Each year the U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards join efforts to conduct wintertime search and rescue, minimize potential for flooding, provide assistance to island residents for critical supplies and services, and ensure safe movement of cargoes on Great Lakes ships during winter months. Operation Coal Shovel covers the St. Lawrence Seaway, Lake Ontario, Lake Erie, the Detroit and St. Clair River System, and southern Lake Huron. U.S. Coast Guard cutters Bristol Bay, Neah Bay (WTGB 105) and Morro Bay (WTGB 106) were joined by the Canadian Coast Guard ships Samuel Risley and Griffon during this year’s operation. In total, U.S. cutters conducted more than 150 icebreaking hours and assisted vessels on 31 occasions.



Although the majority of ice has melted from waterways within the Operation Coal Shovel area of responsibility, ice may still linger in some areas that could pose hazards to recreational vessels.



Despite water temperatures rising, hypothermia can set in within a matter of minutes. Recreational waterway users should closely consider safety and risk factors before venturing onto the water.



For additional information, contact Lt. Kyle Rivera, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer at (313) 910-1234.



Date Posted: 02.29.2024