Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conclusion of Operation Coal Shovel

    Conclusion of Operation Coal Shovel

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    DETROIT – U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit announces the conclusion of Operation Coal
    Shovel, bringing the icebreaking season to a close on the lower Great Lakes February 29, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Saldivar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 17:04
    Photo ID: 8262755
    VIRIN: 240229-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 1182x889
    Size: 209.86 KB
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conclusion of Operation Coal Shovel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Detroit
    Bristol Bay
    Operation Coal Shovel
    Great Lakes
    Icebreaking

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT