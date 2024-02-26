We Are MSC “75” – Capt. Keith Walzak

This year, Military Sealift Command is celebrating its 75th Anniversary. Since 1949, MSC has been the premier maritime logistics provider for the Department of Defense delivering equipment, supplies and personnel to the frontlines. To honor 75 years of maritime excellence, the “We Are MSC,” series will highlight some of the command’s longest-tenured Civil Service Mariners and staff members.



Ship’s Master, Capt. Keith Walzak, just completed a tour aboard USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) as part of a 44-year career with MSC. Walzak is a native of Kinnelon, New Jersey, and a graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy.



In 1980, he was a senior cadet trying to determine which path he should take. The shipping industry was in a downturn and companies were not hiring. Then, he was lured to MSC by happenstance, or perhaps some shrewd recruiting tactics.



“A MSC representative named Bob Warner came to the school to give a presentation and conduct interviews,” said Walzak. “He told me MSC had a location in Bayonne, New Jersey, at that time which was only 30 miles from home. He also said the pay and advancement was great and they had plenty of different types of ships. He made MSC seem like the perfect fit. But what he didn’t tell me was that MSC ships operated out of Norfolk and other areas around the world – not Bayonne.”



Putting that bit of miscommunication behind him, Walzak made the most of the opportunity and joined MSC. He focused on earning his qualifications and certifications and obtained his master’s license in just eight years.



“I sailed on my first ship, USNS Marias (AO-57) until I had enough time to sit for my second mate’s license, then USNS Pawcatuck (AO-108); USNS Truckee (T-AO 147) and USNS Rigel (T-AF 58) to get my time for chief mate,” he said. “Then I sailed aboard USNS Lenthall (T-AO 189), Truckee and USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) for my master’s time. I obtained my master’s license in 1988.



“I’ve had over 40 ship assignments; including more than 30 master assignments,” he continued. “I was a plank owner master on USNS Butte (T-AE 27), USNS Mount Baker (T-AE 34), and USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14). I have also served as port captain for MSC Atlantic/Commander, MSC in 1993 and in 2016.”



Walzak said he could not have worked his way up the ranks alone. He learned from a few experienced CIVMARs early on. Watching their leadership styles and passion for MSC helped him carve out his own career path.



“I can name three masters who helped shape my career - Capt. John Whieldon, Capt. Virgilio Rigobello and Capt. Greg Economon. They were all masters on my first few ships, and they were ‘old school,’ ensuring that all rules and regulations were complied with and that the MSC mission came first. Their maritime knowledge was from experience, and they passed it along to mariners coming up behind them,” he said.



Over the years, Walzak has seen MSC advance into the 21st century and quality of life for mariners at sea seems to improve along with each deployment.



"We’ve come a long way from 16mm reel-to-reel movies, no television, email or Internet,” he said reflecting. “We actually had to write letters underway and mail them when we entered port. We had a system called “Class E,” that allowed us to send a 50-word telegram for $10.95. Then, we got INMARSAT, which was a satellite system for making phones calls, but it cost $10 a minute with a three-minute minimum charge.



“Now most ships have a Sailor Phone System at a discounted rate, and personal email that allows us to keep in touch with family and friends almost instantly and moderate Internet access to keep up with world events in real-time.”



Walzak also shared his thoughts on the ups and downs of MSC through the years, particularly when it comes to competing with private industry to acquire talented mariners to crew the fleet.



“MSC has at times advanced faster than the commercial industry in areas such as safety, regulatory requirements, electronics and communications,” he said. “I think we’ve struggled in other areas. Our leave structure is constrained by government policies that keeps us from attracting new talent sometimes. However, recently we’ve been able to press forward and get additional leave benefits for our CIVMARs. I think will make a big difference in the future.”



Walzak said he plans to retire the end of this year or in early 2025. After four decades at MSC, he hopes he’s leaving a positive impact on the fleet and the CIVMARs he has had the honor of sailing alongside.



“I’ve had the pleasure of circumnavigating the globe during my career,” he said. “I’ll always remember the countries and ports we’ve visited, the friends I’ve made, both officers and unlicensed, and the success we’ve had completing critical missions for our country. I hope the lessons I learned and the knowledge I passed down to those under my command will continue to assist MSC to successfully support the Navy, Department of Defense and our allies.”



Walzak said none of his career success would be possible however, if it wasn’t for his family who stood by him through the early years of letter mail, $30 INMARSAT phone calls, and months at a time away from home.



“My family has always been supportive of my career even though much of it has been from afar,” he said. “I never would have been able to have made it without the dedication of my wife Stephanie who I met in 1983 while assigned to a ship in a Boston shipyard. We’ve been together ever since, and she has provided physical, mental, emotional and spiritual support for me and our three children. They’ve been with me through the deployments and long distances.”



Even after that questionable recruiting pitch in at USMMA in 1980, Walzak said he doesn’t have any regrets, and he’s proud to have sailed for MSC.



“I believe now, as I have from the start, that a career with MSC is one of the most difficult, yet rewarding careers I could have had,” he said. “Rarely was it easy from day to day, but I believe that there is nothing better I could have done for the command, country and my family.”



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.

