Minnesota and Norway, Exchanging Best Practices for the 51st Time

Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota hosted the 51st annual Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange (NOREX), a cultural and joint-training event between the Minnesota National Guard and the Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Reaction Force (RRF) and the Home Defense Youth, on February 1st through the 12th.



“Whatever force you train with, whether it's inside of our own forces or on the exterior with another country, it's very beneficial,” said Minnesota National Guard Instructor Army Staff Sgt. Patrick Haley with the 2nd Battalion 175th Regional Training Institute (RTI). “You get to see how others operate, that's completely different from your own, and you get to take away the benefits that you see and what you want to sustain in your force. They do the same thing with us so we're learning off each other the entire time.”



The Minnesota National Guard and the Norwegian Home Guard each send over 100 troops both to Norway and Minnesota, to conduct winter training exercises and cultural events each year for NOREX. The events in Norway consist of arctic weather and winter terrain survival training while the events in Minnesota focus on weapon, equipment, and tactics familiarization in a cold environment.



Along with cultural meals, events, and aerial tours, this year, Camp Ripley hosted multiple hands-on training events for both the Norwegian RRF and the Home Defense Youth such as weapons familiarization and live-fire ranges, medical training in the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) and Simulated Tactical Exercises that put the skills that were taught to the test.



“The Norwegian Home Guard youth are learning basic soldier skills,” said youth squad leader Army Staff Sgt. Sarah Handgaard. “They're firing weapons. All weapon systems they're learning right now and they're learning medical training for combat. We'll be doing simulated grenade throwing. They’re really excited about the Blackhawk ride. They have lots of questions and they want to learn. It’s very fun to be here with them.”



“I think everyone is excited to fly in Helicopters like the Blackhawk and possibly the Chinook and see how they maneuver, holding on tight,” said Norwegian RRF Specialist Vemund Gillebo. “But I am also excited to try the Javelin and Anti-armor simulator. To see the weapons and equipment of the National Guard.”



For most of the Norwegian Home Defense Youth, the 51st exchange was the first interaction with the Minnesota National Guard and their first visit to Camp Ripley.



“What shocked me about Minnesota was how flat it was compared to Norway. Small hills, flat, and very rural,” said Norwegian Home Defense Youth, Jørgen Aarem. “It’s shocking because Minnesota as a state has more firepower than I’ve seen. When we landed, we saw several C-130s on the runway. Camp Ripley is big and there are many training areas. You don’t have to travel very far to get to a shooting range. The facilities are very nice.”



“I was also very surprised at how nice American people are,” said Norwegian Home Defense Youth, Vegard Tysland. “The Minnesota National Guard has been very welcoming. I used to watch a lot of war movies and the American Soldiers always seemed angry. But we got to meet them, and they are normal people and very friendly.”



During the 51st exchange, the troops from the Minnesota National Guard and the Norwegian Home Guard found that they have a lot in common, both in their military operations and culture.



“I would say the thing I've noticed the most is that you have so much more resources,” said Norwegian RRF Lt. Peder Strand. “And like, this camp is bigger than my county at home. So, opportunities will be the one thing that sticks out for differences, but I see more of similarities. The similarities are the people who are here are fully engaged in what they do. They take initiative, they take care of responsibility, and they try to always find the best solution possible. And if there's something going on, they find another solution to the problem.”



Overall, the training NOREX brought together the troops from our allied nations and created bonds that will strengthen both sides for years to come.



“Really having your instructors also stuck out for me,” said Lt. Strand. “They are so experienced, humble, have lots of knowledge and are easy to talk to and learn from. They're very good at picking out good examples, specific examples, about what happened there, and then, and then you can learn right away and start working with those real examples in mind.”



Training culminated with a situational training exercise where Norwegian and Minnesota National Guard Service Members practiced the skills of modern tactical and urban operations, they learned throughout their two weeks at Camp Ripley.



“So far, the highlight is that the Norwegians bring a positive attitude to everything they do, and they're willing to learn. And I think that's rubbed off on us as well,” said Staff Sgt. Haley. “And we're bringing that into everything that we do with them, training or evaluating. And I think going forward, this is only going to continue to get better.”

