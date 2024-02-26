Minnesota and Norway, Exchanging Best Practices for the 51st Time

Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota hosted the 51st annual Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange (NOREX), a cultural and joint-training event between the Minnesota National Guard and the Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Reaction Force (RRF) and the Home Defense Youth, on February 1st through the 12th.

