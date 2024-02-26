Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota hosted the 51st annual Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange (NOREX), a cultural and joint-training event between the Minnesota National Guard and the Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Reaction Force (RRF) and the Home Defense Youth, on February 1st through the 12th.
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 13:38
|Photo ID:
|8262399
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-AR912-5103
|Resolution:
|6205x4137
|Size:
|17.52 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Minnesota and Norway, Exchanging Best Practices for the 51st Time, by SGT Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT