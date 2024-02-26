Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minnesota and Norway, Exchanging Best Practices for the 51st Time

    Minnesota and Norway, Exchanging Best Practices for the 51st Time

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota hosted the 51st annual Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange (NOREX), a cultural and joint-training event between the Minnesota National Guard and the Norwegian Home Guard Rapid Reaction Force (RRF) and the Home Defense Youth, on February 1st through the 12th.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 13:38
    Photo ID: 8262399
    VIRIN: 240229-A-AR912-5103
    Resolution: 6205x4137
    Size: 17.52 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota and Norway, Exchanging Best Practices for the 51st Time, by SGT Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Training
    Norway
    Minnesota National Guard
    NOREX
    Home Guard
    NOREX 51

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT