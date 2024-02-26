Average Garrison Dam releases declining to address downstream ice

Fluctuations in temperatures in the Bismarck area have resulted in ice formation on the Missouri River and an ice jam just south of Bismarck.



To reduce the threat of flooding, releases from Garrison Dam will be decreased today to an average of 22,000 cfs and tomorrow to 19,000 cfs. Releases may be adjusted as needed over the next several days based on the most up-to-date information.



The Missouri River Basin Water Management Division is in contact with the state of North Dakota and actively monitoring icing conditions and river stages.



Releases from Garrison Dam averaged 25,000 cubic feet per second earlier this week.



Average releases are an average of the 24-hour release period including higher releases during peak power generation and minimum releases.



Residents are encouraged to monitor river conditions from the National Weather Service.

The three-week forecast is available here: https://go.usa.gov/xAVmW



National Weather Service river stage observations for Bismarck is here: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=bis&gage=biwn8



For more data and information save the Missouri River Web App to your smartphone’s home screen: http://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/MRWMApp/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 Location: OMAHA, NE, US Hometown: BISMARCK, ND, US