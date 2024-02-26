Army officer epitomizes newly reintroduced slogan

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alberto Baez (front right), Allied Land Command Combat Readiness...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alberto Baez (front right), Allied Land Command Combat Readiness Evaluation section head, poses for a photo with a group of NATO Soldiers during the Rapid Reaction Corps – France combat readiness evaluation in 2023. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

IZMIR, Turkiye -- The Army slogan, Be All You Can Be, inspired a generation of young Americans from 1980 until 2001 to courageously reach for their fullest potential.



For Lt. Col. Alberto Baez being all he could be also allowed him to see more of the world in 26 years of military service than most people see in a lifetime.



Baez was born in Mercedes, Argentina, but has served in the area of responsibility of every U.S. combatant command in the world except U.S. Africa Command.



“Having spent all of my time in the military in NORTHCOM, CENTCOM, SOUTHCOM, and INDOPACOM, has afforded the opportunity to see that part of the world,” said Baez. “The assignment to LANDCOM (Allied Land Command) gave me the chance and incredible opportunity to experience, visit, and know the rich history of this part of the world.”



Since arriving in Turkiye in July 2023, Baez has visited England, Belgium, France, Germany, Romania, Bosnia, Scotland, Ireland, and Italy, and he works on a daily basis with Soldiers from Bulgaria, France, Portugal, Turkiye, Romania, England, Italy, Spain and the United States.



Baez said he loves seeing the world and working with Soldiers from other nations, but the best part of his job is working as the LANDCOM Combat Readiness Evaluation section head.



“The CREVAL section is charged with assuring the SACEUR (Supreme Allied Commander Europe) that the forces declared to NATO are capable, ready, and prepared to meet current and contingent operational priorities in accordance with NATO standards,” said Baez. “The current fragile situation in Europe has highlighted the importance of having forces that are ready to react at a moment’s notice in support of freedom.



“Deterrence and defense is one of NATO's core tasks, and CREVAL continues to show our adversaries that NATO has capable land forces prepared to deter and defend each other and every inch of Allied territory at all times, protect our one billion citizens, and safeguard our freedom and democracy in accordance with Article 5 of our treaty obligations.”



“The best type of war is the one that will not happen or is prevented,” said Baez. “I am proud to serve in this section and organization and make a difference in global security by maintaining strong alliances with our partner nations.”



Baez said the second best thing about serving in LANDCOM is the great officers and noncommissioned officers from allied nations he serves with every day.



“These Soldiers have taught me a different way of approaching issues and coming up with solutions,” said Baez. “They will also be lifelong friends that I can incorporate into my military/personal network.



“As we all know, in the military we cannot depend solely on our abilities to execute our missions, we also depend on our comrades for support and firepower.”



Baez said the biggest challenge he has on a day-today basis in his current job is leading a group of highly-qualified Soldiers.



“By all accounts this is a very seasoned and highly experienced section,” said Baez. “Most of the team have combat time, both in Afghanistan, Iraq and/or Africa.



“Leading Soldiers at this level, that have vast experience has been a challenge that has taught me humility, humbleness, and at times I have become the follower.



“It is important to listen to the experiences and inputs of others; we must strive to listen to understand, and not respond. “



Baez said anyone receiving orders for an assignment to LANDCOM should prepare for one of the best years in their military career.



“This assignment has enriched me and has made me into a better Army officer and person,” said Baez.



“I interact with flag officers on most days.



“These officers have tremendous knowledge and are willing to take the time to teach,” he said. “They think at much higher levels than I have encountered, and they possess the ability to think about the bigger picture.



“As I get ready to PCS from this position, it is my hope that I will be able to emulate these fine officers.”



Baez said the biggest regret he has from his time at LANDCOM is that the assignment lasts only one year.



“Continuity is the key to establishing credible relationships,” said Baez. “These relationships extend to my colleagues in the office, allies throughout NATO, and partner nations.



“As I finally begin to understand my job and I'm able to contribute to the team, I am beginning to start the PCS (permanent change of station) process back to the U.S.,” he said.