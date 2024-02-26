Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army officer epitomizes newly reintroduced slogan

    Army officer epitomizes newly reintroduced slogan

    LILLE, FRANCE

    02.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alberto Baez (front right), Allied Land Command Combat Readiness Evaluation section head, poses for a photo with a group of NATO Soldiers during the Rapid Reaction Corps – France combat readiness evaluation in 2023. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 09:18
    Photo ID: 8261780
    VIRIN: 240229-A-QI808-1000
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: LILLE, FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army officer epitomizes newly reintroduced slogan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army officer epitomizes newly reintroduced slogan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT