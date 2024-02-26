U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alberto Baez (front right), Allied Land Command Combat Readiness Evaluation section head, poses for a photo with a group of NATO Soldiers during the Rapid Reaction Corps – France combat readiness evaluation in 2023. (Courtesy photo)
Army officer epitomizes newly reintroduced slogan
