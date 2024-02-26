Biathlon Team continues to grow, taking honors at National Guard Bureau Championship

Photo By Staff Sgt. William Cowley | Washington National Guard mens Patrol Team climbs an incline while competing during...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. William Cowley | Washington National Guard mens Patrol Team climbs an incline while competing during the Patrol Race at the 50th anniversary Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Feb. 21, 2024. The Utah National Guard hosted the national biathlon competition consisting of cross-country skiing and competitive shooting events that test the warriors’ endurance and marksmanship. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Cowley, Wm. Derrik) see less | View Image Page

A Washington National Guard biathlon team recently scored its first Cascade Cup victory and saw individual accomplishments from Majors Josh Jorgenson and Brendan Thompson during the National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship at Soldier Hollow, Utah, Feb. 18-24, 2024.



“This was the best we had ever competed because we had enough members, including three female members, to score high enough to place and take home the Cascade Cup,” said Chief Warrant Officer Two Jack Androski, team lead for the Washington National Guard Biathlon Team. “We did really well and we can hopefully build off that.”



Jorgenson took first place in two races, the Sprint and Pursuit. Meanwhile, Thompson was named to a prestigious biathlon team.



“Major Thompson, while not winning a race, finished in the top 10 of all male athletes at the biathlon and is now part of the All-National Guard team,” said Androski.



Biathlon training involves cross-country skiing between rifle ranges. Participants engage targets at 50 meters at each range. The exercises help soldiers to shoot accurately after moving quickly across snow-covered terrain.



The Washington National Guard biathlon team has been through highs and lows since inception. Some years they have large teams and others, the team is just two or three individuals. Androski has worked hard to build out the roster the last few years and was able to recruit a number of participants including first time racers in the female ranks, Warrant Officer One Cindy Abrahamson, Sgt. Nicole Ridley and 1st Lt. Paige Bentley.



“I used to work with Chief Androski in the Joint Operations Center and he was building our women’s team and made it sound like a neat experience so I joined,” said Bentley.



The inclusion of the three female racers meant that Washington was eligible to compete for the Cascade Cup, a trophy for biathlon teams from Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. Washington’s female team was able to take home the trophy for the first time.



Bentley, who had never cross country or downhill skied prior to competing in the biathlon, admits she learned a lot about skiing and competition shooting throughout the week.



“I wasn’t able to practice cross country skiing or marksmanship directly for the events but I continued my normal endurance training,” said Bentley. “I learned how to cross country ski, I learned how weather impacts the snow conditions, I also learned how to dress for competing in the weather, figuring out how many layers to wear.”



For Bentley, the experience was worth the nerves she faced on race days. She now encourages others to give it a try.



“I think it’s understandable to be nervous if you’ve never done it, but there are plenty of competitors from across the country who have never done it. Everyone is very kind and non-judgmental so it’s a safe space to try it out,” said Bentley.



With Nordic Ski Centers spread across the state, Washington is a hot bed for potential biathlon members and a great way to train for the next races.



“Our next events are both here in the state, with two of the in-state clubs,” said Androski. “We are spreading the good news about the team across the state too, getting members from units on the east side of the state, so it is exciting.”