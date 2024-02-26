Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Starbucks at Fort Liberty to be Recognized as 1st Military Family Store on an Installation

FORT LIBERTY – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service-operated Fort Liberty North Post Starbucks is brewing a special reason to celebrate—it will be officially recognized Feb. 28 as a Military Family Store, the first of its kind on a military installation.



Starbucks Military Family Stores serve as a central gathering spot for service members, Veterans, their families and surrounding communities. These stores are located on or near military installations, providing a sense of connection and support for military communities.



Fort Liberty—the largest Army installation in the U.S. by population—was chosen to kick off the on-installation Military Family Store program. More than 80 Starbucks stores at Exchanges around the country will follow.



“The military and coffee have a longstanding tradition,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “Something as simple as a warm cup of coffee and a friendly smile make all the difference to service members and families, especially those assigned to duty stations far from loved ones. The Exchange is honored to create a welcoming place at Fort Liberty to deliver the best tastes of home.”



As a Military Family Store, the Fort Liberty North Post store has been updated with military-inspired art, guidons, flags, patriotic aprons for associates and more. Starbucks is planning to dedicate Military Family Stores at all Exchange-operated Starbucks in the U.S.



The Fort Liberty North Post Starbucks is connected to the military community not only through serving Soldiers, families, military retirees and Veterans with Exchange shopping privileges, but also through the Exchange associates who serve those who serve. Sixteen associates work at the Starbucks, and 75% are either military spouses, dependents or the parent of service members.



Since 1997 when the Exchange opened its first Starbucks at Eglin AFB, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer has worked with the brand to bring the comforts of home to Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and military families. Today, more than 80 Exchange locations worldwide have a Starbucks.



Fort Liberty’s North Post Starbucks is at 3571 Butner Road.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing.



