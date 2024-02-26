USACE Chicago District continues to monitor transplant of rare wetland ecosystem at Heidelberg Material Service in Romeoville, Ill.

Photo By Emily Helton | Participants observe the newly laid prairie segments in the restored dolomite bedrock...... read more read more Photo By Emily Helton | Participants observe the newly laid prairie segments in the restored dolomite bedrock mitigation area. The prairie is home to several state and federally listed threatened and endangered species and was transferred from a proposed surface mining area. see less | View Image Page

This month, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District, along with representatives from Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources (IDNR) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), observed the transplant of a mesic dolomite prairie by Heidelberg Material Service (HMS) from a proposed mining location.



The transplant is part of a larger compensatory mitigation project which includes the enhancement, restoration and preservation of over 400 acres of land on HMS property.



As part of the Section 404 permit process to surface mine their last available unit of land for limestone aggregate, HMS worked with the USACE Regulatory Branch, IDNR, and USFWS, to develop a plan to move the prairie in small segments to a new location.



Section 404 refers to the section of the Clean Water Act of 1972 that prohibits the discharge of dredged or fill material into waters of the United States, including wetlands, without a Department of the Army permit.



HMS is transferring the prairie from the proposed mining site to a restored parcel of land containing the same geological and hydrological features needed for its survival. Mesic dolomite prairie is a globally rare wetland ecosystem and is home to several state and federally listed threatened and endangered species. This includes the Hines Emerald Dragonfly and the Leafy Prairie Clover, both found on the mitigation site.



HMS will complete the transplant early spring 2024 and continue to maintain and monitor the site for vegetative success over the next 10 years.