    USACE Chicago and Heidelberg Material Service observe and discuss transplant of rare wetland ecosystem [Image 3 of 3]

    USACE Chicago and Heidelberg Material Service observe and discuss transplant of rare wetland ecosystem

    ROMEOVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    Participants observe the newly laid prairie segments in the restored dolomite bedrock mitigation area. The prairie is home to several state and federally listed threatened and endangered species and was transferred from a proposed surface mining area.

    USACE Chicago District continues to monitor transplant of rare wetland ecosystem at Heidelberg Material Service in Romeoville, Ill.

