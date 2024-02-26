Participants observe the newly laid prairie segments in the restored dolomite bedrock mitigation area. The prairie is home to several state and federally listed threatened and endangered species and was transferred from a proposed surface mining area.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 13:21
|Photo ID:
|8259959
|VIRIN:
|240202-O-JV047-9274
|Resolution:
|640x358
|Size:
|93.09 KB
|Location:
|ROMEOVILLE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Chicago and Heidelberg Material Service observe and discuss transplant of rare wetland ecosystem [Image 3 of 3], by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Chicago District continues to monitor transplant of rare wetland ecosystem at Heidelberg Material Service in Romeoville, Ill.
