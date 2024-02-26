Army Reserve sminars help retirees plan future

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. - The 99th Readiness Division's Retirement Services Office hosted a two-day Pre-Retirement Seminar Feb. 24-25 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center here.



More than 100 Army Reserve Soldiers attended the event to learn about the many benefits and options available to them upon retirement from the military.



"I know all of you are at 20 years or almost at 20 years - thank you for your service," said Maj. Derek Schuler, officer-in-charge of the RSO, during the seminar's opening moments. "For those significant others and spouses who are here - thank you for supporting your loved ones throughout their career."



The event featured briefings on topics such as the retirement timeline, Reserve Component Survivors Benefits Plan, and other key components of retiring from the Army Reserve.



The event also included representatives from organizations such as the Defense Financial Accounting Service, TRICARE, the Veterans Administration, and Humana Health.



"We want to make sure that we correct (false) information that's out there so that everybody gets the right information so they can make the right decisions," said Cheryl Lewis, RSO.



To learn more about upcoming RSO events in your area, visit soldierforlife.army.mil/Retirement/ArmyReserve.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 Story ID: 464888 Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US