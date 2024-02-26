Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve sminars help retirees plan future [Image 4 of 9]

    Army Reserve sminars help retirees plan future

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    The 99th Readiness Division's Retirement Services Office hosted a two day Pre-Retirement Seminar Feb. 24-25 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center on Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, New York. More than 100 Army Reserve Soldiers attened the event to learn about the many benefits and options available to them upon retirement from the military. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    This work, Army Reserve sminars help retirees plan future [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

