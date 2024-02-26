Chief of Chaplains visits Yokota

Photo By Senior Airman Natalie Doan | U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) Randall Kitchens, USAF chief of chaplains, hands a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Natalie Doan | U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) Randall Kitchens, USAF chief of chaplains, hands a piece of cake to a volunteer with the Yokota Chapel Homeless Ministry following a cake cutting ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 23, 2024. As the chief of chaplains, Kitchens oversees the Department of the Air Force Chaplain Corps, which consists of approximately 2,100 religious affairs personnel. This year, the corps is celebrating its 75th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan) see less | View Image Page

Chaplain Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, and Chief Master Sgt. Sadie Chambers, Religious Affairs senior enlisted adviser, met with members of the 374th Airlift Wing during a visit to Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 23.



As the chief of chaplains, Kitchens oversees the Department of the Air Force Chaplain Corps, which consists of approximately 2,100 religious affairs personnel. This year, the corps is celebrating its 75th anniversary.



During their tour of Yokota, Kitchens and Chambers received a mission briefing at the Friendship Chapel then met with members of the 459th Airlift Squadron to learn about the UH-1N helicopter and its role in providing transportation to distinguished visitors and evacuees in the Indo-Pacific region. They then visited a hangar to view a C-130J Super Hercules.



“We've had the opportunity to meet with a lot of teams and get to know a little bit about the mission and what's unique here,” said Chambers. “It was a great opportunity to learn about the unique challenges that are faced here and the awesome responsibility that our Airmen and community partners have to meet those challenges.”



After visiting various units, Kitchens and Chambers returned to the Friendship Chapel to meet with 374th AW leaders and celebrate the 75th birthday of the Air Force Chaplain Corps.



“We're so thankful for the opportunity we have to visit so many locations, but especially here at Yokota, it's been a very special trip,” said Kitchens. “We look forward to the way in which [Yokota Airmen] are going to lead and are going to care about those [around them].”



Established in 1949, the Air Force Chaplain Corps plays a vital role in enhancing the spiritual fitness of service members. Through their services, they aim to help military personnel meet the demands of any mission while maintaining a healthy balance in their professional and personal lives.