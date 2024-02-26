Sailor is Recognized for Recruiting Efforts

Courtesy Photo | BOEBLINGEN, Germany (‎Feb. ‎20, 2023) - Operations Specialist 1st Class Melioner...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | BOEBLINGEN, Germany (‎Feb. ‎20, 2023) - Operations Specialist 1st Class Melioner A. Gacuya is presented with a Flag Letter of Commendation (FLOC), from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, for his efforts in the Every Sailor, a Recruiter program. Cmdr. Bram Arnold presented Gacuya the award at Panzer Kaserne. (courtesy asset) see less | View Image Page

Operations Specialist 1st Class Melioner A. Gacuya, currently assigned to an East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit, was recognized by Navy leadership under Navy Recruiting Command's “Every Sailor a Recruiter” (ESaR) program for his outstanding efforts in recruiting.



Gacuya, with more than 20 years of service in the Navy and having previously served as a "Talent Scout," at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) New England, he was familiar with NAVADMIN 290/22, which allowed him to refer future Sailors to join the Navy even after he transferred from recruiting to NSW. Gacuya referred five prospects to NTAG Empire State, resulting in two successful enlistments, for which he earned a Flag Letter of Commendation (FLOC) under the ESaR program.



“My last command I did 4 years as a Recruiter and totaled 105 NCOs [noncommissioned officers] with an attrition rate of .04%,” Gacuya shared. “I'm still sending referrals to NTAG Empire State whenever I get messages on my Facebook post about the Navy,” Gacuya said.



In his current assignment, Gacuya serves as the Air/Ground Mobility coordinator and Custom Clearance Officer, supporting SEAL Teams in moving within Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR).



“OS1 Gacuya represents the best of character and motivation I expect of the service members who support the SEAL teams,” said Cmdr. Bram Arnold. “I’m proud of his efforts in recruiting Sailors to carry on the legacy he’s set forth and his desire to share his experiences with those around him.”



Expressing his belief that every Sailor is a recruiter, Gacuya said, "I am a firm believer of this [ESaR] program because it starts with us who are active duty right now. If we can't show positive outcomes of what we do, then we could lose potential applicants to other branches. We need to believe."



Gacuya also emphasized the importance of Navy personnel setting a positive example for their families, stating, “I want my two boys to join the Navy either through enlistment or the Naval Academy.”



In his message to Sailors in the fleet about the program, Gacuya said, “It starts with us, leaders to subordinates, parents to their children, siblings to siblings, Sailors to their high school buddies.”



Gacuya's dedication to recruiting reflects the Navy's commitment to building a strong and capable force through the Every Sailor, a Recruiter program.



For more information on NORU, visit https://www.cnrc.navy.mil/NRC-Command/NORU/.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.