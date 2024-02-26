Make the Grade, Earn Rewards! Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates Military Kids’ Academic Excellence with Prizes

DALLAS – Good grades pay off as the Army & Air Force Exchange Service continues its tradition of awarding academic excellence in its 24th year of the You Made the Grade program.



Military students first through 12th grades who maintain a B average or higher can bring their report card and military ID to their local Exchange customer service area each grading period for prizes. Students with straight As will receive a $20 Exchange gift card and coupons. Students with a B average or higher are eligible to receive a $10 Exchange gift card and coupons. Homeschooled students are also eligible.



Coupons include:



Free small (fountain/frozen/Revolution Tea) drink from an Express.

Free kid’s haircut at The Barber Shop, Hair Studios or Stylique beauty salons.

Free kid’s meal at participating Exchange restaurants (valued at $6.50 or less).

Free combo meal at participating Exchange restaurants (valued at $10 or less).

$5 off Exchange mall concessions or kiosks.

10% off headphones (excluding Apple and Beats products).

10% off men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and footwear (excludes MCS footwear, commercial & DLATS uniforms).



“According to the Department of Defense, students of military families change schools on average six to nine times,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Between frequent moves and other unique challenges, such as a parent deploying, maintaining a strong academic performance takes discipline. The Exchange honors military students with additional incentives for hard work in the classroom.”



Students who make the grade can enter a worldwide sweepstakes twice a year for a chance to win a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 Exchange gift card. Drawings take place in June and December. December’s three winners, two of whom are sisters, earned prizes at the Fort Leavenworth Exchange and Hanscom Air Force Base Exchange. Coupon values are valid through July 31, 2024.



To enter, students can complete the form on the back of the gift card sleeve and mail it to:



You Made The Grade



PO Box 227398



Dallas, TX 75222-7398



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



