Joint Base Andrews’ promotion testing goes digital

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – In a landmark move toward modernization, the U.S. Air Force is set to revolutionize its promotion testing system with the introduction of Electronic Weighted Airman Promotion System (eWAPS) testing starting February 2024.The transition to eWAPS marks a departure from the traditional pencil-and-paper testing method, as the Air Force adopts contemporary practices in personnel development in an effort to make the promotion process more efficient and fair.



The rollout of eWAPS commenced at Andrews with the Technical Sergeant cycle starting in February and will continue with the Staff Sergeant cycle.



“Today’s Airmen were raised in the information-digital age, where they learn on the job and prepare for promotion electronically. eWAPS plays a significant role in the advancement of our enlisted force,” U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicole Snowden, Air Force District of Washington senior enlisted leader, said in an email. “This progression enhances promotion selection, allowing us to remain agile and adaptive to the demands of the future fight.”



Spearheading this transition at Andrews is Nancy Floyd, 316th Force Support Squadron test control officer, along with a cadre of the 316th Force Support Squadron personnel dedicated to ensuring the successful implementation of the electronic testing platform. It also streamlines the process by allowing test responses to be submitted directly to the Air Force Personnel Center, eliminating the need for traditional mailing of answer sheets.



Promotion-eligible Airmen can anticipate receiving invitational emails in February, guiding them to create an account on the PearsonVUE website. However, for those who do not receive the email, direct access to the PearsonVUE website (https://home.pearsonvue.com/) is available to set up an account. It's imperative for Airmen to establish a PearsonVUE account as it is now a prerequisite for participation in promotion testing. For Airmen facing logistical challenges due to their geographic location, arrangements have been made for testing at various PearsonVUE centers, offering greater flexibility and accessibility.



As the Air Force embraces this transformative change, it sets a precedent for future advancements in personnel development, underscoring its unwavering commitment to ensuring the readiness and success of its Airmen.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 12:04 Story ID: 464766 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Andrews’ promotion testing goes digital, by A1C Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.