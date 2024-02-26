“A Soldier’s Wisdom: A Father’s Story”: 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team “A Day in the Life” Project Series: Soldier Highlight- Indirect Fire Infantryman (11C) PFC Kenya Price

“The Army has taught me that age does not mean superiority, nor does it mean knowledge. Wisdom doesn’t have an age here. I have been taught a lot by those younger than me. I have learned that you have something to gain from everyone. Since I’ve joined the Army, I have become a better Soldier and a better Father” Pfc. Kenya Price, 2nd Battalion 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team



This Raider project series aims to provide awareness, build unity, and highlight the unique skills of our Soldiers across the Brigade. It is imperative to tell the stories of the Soldiers that make our Brigade, Division, and US Army better. Through their stories, we spread knowledge, enhance perspective, and create a shared level of understanding for the roles each Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) plays in the readiness of the Raider Brigade.



FORT CARSON, Colo.— Through the influence of a mentor and the openness for new opportunities, one Raider Brigade Soldier found himself on a bus leaving his family behind to serve his country—a dedicated U.S. Army Soldier ready to serve and build a better life for his family.



Pfc. Kenya Price, an Indirect Fire Infantryman (11C) assigned to 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, joined the Army in hopes of building a better life for his family and becoming the best version of himself.



Price is from Palo Alto, California, where he worked as a gym trainer before joining the Army.

“While I was working at my gym, I had a mentor who did training for Special Operations and was a Pararescueman. I started training with them and that’s how I knew joining the Army was what I wanted to do. Before I knew it, I left my family behind for basic training.”



Pfc. Kenya has a wife and three kids. After completing basic training, he decided that becoming an 11C was a better fit for his lifestyle as a Soldier and father. Pfc. Kenya has developed a great support system for him and his family since joining the Army.



“My NCOs are everything that a soldier needs,” says Pfc. Kenya “Anywhere from personal to physical. I have been given everything I need to succeed. My company is super family-oriented and that has significantly helped my experience in the Army.”



Pfc. Kenya’s day-to-day in the Army typically involves maintenance of equipment, training with mortars, and gaining further technical knowledge in his MOS.



“Some days we switch up our training and add a little bit of friendly camaraderie that holds us accountable on retaining knowledge,” says Pfc. Kenya.



Aside from training, he enjoys taking his family to the mountains for hiking or doing arts and crafts at home. Pfc. Kenya says the Army has created opportunities for him that otherwise wouldn’t have been an option for his family back home. He plans to continue to develop himself in the Army in hopes of retiring in the future.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 18:29 Story ID: 464747 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: EAST PALO ALTO, CA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “A Soldier’s Wisdom: A Father’s Story”: 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team “A Day in the Life” Project Series: Soldier Highlight- Indirect Fire Infantryman (11C) PFC Kenya Price, by 1LT Taylor Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.