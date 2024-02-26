Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “A Soldier’s Wisdom: A Father’s Story”: 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team “A Day in the Life” Project Series: Soldier Highlight- Indirect Fire Infantryman (11C) PFC Kenya Price

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Taylor Graham 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Pfc. Kenya Price, an Indirect Fire Infantryman (11C) assigned to 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, joined the Army in hopes of building a better life for his family and becoming the best version of himself. He is from Palo Alto, California. In his free time, he enjoys going to the mountains and doing arts and crafts with his family.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 18:30
    VIRIN: 240131-A-KG008-5857
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    This work, “A Soldier’s Wisdom: A Father’s Story”: 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team “A Day in the Life” Project Series: Soldier Highlight- Indirect Fire Infantryman (11C) PFC Kenya Price, by 1LT Taylor Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    &ldquo;A Soldier&rsquo;s Wisdom: A Father&rsquo;s Story&rdquo;: 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team &ldquo;A Day in the Life&rdquo; Project Series: Soldier Highlight- Indirect Fire Infantryman (11C) PFC Kenya Price

    4ID
    IvyRaiders

