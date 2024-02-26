“A Soldier’s Wisdom: A Father’s Story”: 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team “A Day in the Life” Project Series: Soldier Highlight- Indirect Fire Infantryman (11C) PFC Kenya Price

Pfc. Kenya Price, an Indirect Fire Infantryman (11C) assigned to 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, joined the Army in hopes of building a better life for his family and becoming the best version of himself. He is from Palo Alto, California. In his free time, he enjoys going to the mountains and doing arts and crafts with his family.

