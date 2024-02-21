Monday Fun-Day: MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Earn Double Points at the Express Every Monday in March

DALLAS – MILITARY STAR® cardmembers can avoid having a case of the Mondays all March long by shopping at Army & Air Force Exchange Service Express stores and earning double rewards points.



Each Monday in March, cardmembers will earn four points per $1 instead of the regular two points on all purchases at the Express.



Shoppers automatically receive a $20 digital rewards card every time they earn 2,000 points. Annually, cardmembers earn about $34 million in rewards cards.



“MILITARY STAR is putting a little pep into Mondays all month long with double points at the Express,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Fill up on fuel, fresh meals and healthy snacks and earn your way to you next $20 rewards card even faster.”



The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve. Other benefits of the card include:



• 10% discount on all first-day purchases for new cardholders

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants

• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• One low APR for all cardholders, regardless of credit score

• No annual, late or over-limit fees

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers



Rewards exclude the Military Clothing Plan. For more information, visit https://aafes.media/milstarpa.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



