Sgt. Nate Bullock: four more for the corps

Photo By Cpl. Juan Torres | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nate Bullock, a rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, stands at attention while Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, reads his certificate of reenlistment during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 16, 2024. Ruiz mentioned Bullock's name during an informational video about the commandant's retention program, which was a contributing factor in Bullock deciding to reenlist. Bullock is awaiting orders to be a recruiter in his home state of Arizona as part of his reenlistment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

The decision to reenlist is one a Marine will come across at least once in their career. For some, the decision is easy. For others, the choice to continue serving their country can be difficult, for it is not an easy decision. When a servicemember decides to reenlist, they are choosing to continue a selfless sacrifice only few can understand.



The Commandant’s Retention Program recognizes talented Marines by providing incentives to first term Marines who reenlist and continue serving their country, Corps and their fellow brothers and sisters. Through the CRP, top qualified first term Marines in the fiscal year 2024 cohort by primary military occupational specialty will be selected by the Commandant of the Marine Corps for a prioritized and conditionally approved reenlistment. The reenlistment process for Marines selected for CRP is expedited by streamlining the retention process and removing lengthy administrative barriers to reenlistment. Additionally, Marines selected for CRP are provided assignment prioritization.



For Marines like Sgt. Nate Bullock, a rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, the road to reenlistment was one of uncertainty. The Commandant’s Retention Program helped clear up the uncertainty for Bullock.



The decision was seemingly made for Bullock when Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, mentioned Bullock’s name during an informational video about the Commandant’s Retention Program. When Bullock discovered he had been personally mentioned by the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, the choice of whether or not to reenlist became slightly more intriguing.



“The decision to reenlist was a big choice for me, but with some prayer and talking to my friends and family, I decided reenlisting is the best option for me and being called to do that was a huge factor for me.” said Bullock.



Upon hearing of Bullock’s decision to reenlist, Ruiz got in contact with Bullock and told him he would like to read his certificate of reenlistment during the ceremony.



“It was definitely surprising,” said Bullock. “I am very glad Marines are getting noticed and I wish there were more people who could be mentioned like that. People who are hard-working and care about their jobs. But overall, it was very surprising, I did not expect it and I felt very honored. It was a huge deal for me and my family.”



Bullock spent his last four years as a rifleman with 3rd Bn., 5th Marines. His tour with 1st MARDIV provided the opportunity to deploy overseas and work alongside a variety of foreign militaries. During this time, his love for the Marine Corps brotherhood and his job only got stronger.



“Everyone will experience taxing and exhausting work in the Corps but being with the boys and making the best out of the situation until it’s laughable is not something you see in everyday life outside the Marines,” said Bullock. “Through that you gain a friendship with Marines that you will never let go of and will always have. That is one of the most valuable things I have gained with my time here.”



As part of his reenlistment Bullock is awaiting to attend recruiter’s school and will potentially become a recruiter in his hometown of Phoenix.



“Going to RS Phoenix next year is very exciting for me,” said Bullock. “It is something that I have been praying hard on for quite some time and it was an easy choice for me in the end. I will miss 3rd Bn., 5th Marines, but I can always come back.”