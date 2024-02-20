Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Nate Bullock: four more for the Corps [Image 2 of 7]

    Sgt. Nate Bullock: four more for the Corps

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nate Bullock, a rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, stands at attention while Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, reads his certificate of reenlistment during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 16, 2024. Ruiz mentioned Bullock’s name during an informational video about the commandant’s retention program, which was a contributing factor in Bullock deciding to reenlist. Bullock is awaiting orders to be a recruiter in his home state of Arizona as part of his reenlistment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 17:51
    Photo ID: 8248881
    VIRIN: 240216-M-IP954-1010
    Resolution: 5806x3873
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Nate Bullock: four more for the Corps [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sgt. Nate Bullock: four more for the Corps
    Sgt. Nate Bullock: four more for the Corps
    Sgt. Nate Bullock: four more for the Corps
    Sgt. Nate Bullock: four more for the Corps
    Sgt. Nate Bullock: four more for the Corps
    Sgt. Nate Bullock: four more for the Corps
    Sgt. Nate Bullock: four more for the Corps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Reenlistment
    5th Marine Regiment
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    SMMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT