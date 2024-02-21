U.S. Army’s Distinguished Honor Graduate from Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | HATTIESBURG, Miss.——A native of the area, Pvt. Odell Scott, Jr., recently...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | HATTIESBURG, Miss.——A native of the area, Pvt. Odell Scott, Jr., recently completed the U.S. Army’s Basic Combat Training as the Distinguished Honor Graduate, earning early promotion and recognition from Army leadership with a near perfect score of 99.8%. The middle child of three, Scott faced considerable life challenges before enlisting in the Army, some call adversity but his warrior demeanor is unrattled. “I went through a lot of stuff growing up, my Dad was in prison while my Mom struggled to take care of me and my brothers,” Scott said. “Honestly there wasn’t much stability…I was between households growing up until now.” (Photo By: Capt. Kevin Murphy, US Army) see less | View Image Page

HATTIESBURG, Miss.——A native of the area, Pvt. Odell Scott, Jr., recently completed the U.S. Army’s Basic Combat Training as the Distinguished Honor Graduate, earning early promotion and recognition from Army leadership with a near perfect score of 99.8%.

The middle child of three, Scott faced considerable life challenges before enlisting in the Army, some call adversity but his warrior demeanor is unrattled.

“I went through a lot of stuff growing up, my Dad was in prison while my Mom struggled to take care of me and my brothers,” Scott said. “Honestly there wasn’t much stability…I was between households growing up until now.”

After unfortunate circumstances, Scott dropped out of Hattiesburg High School but was still managing to find a way.

“Job Corps was after that and I went welding and still got my high school diploma,” Scott said.

The root of his decision to join the Army was desire for stability, new experiences; and finally, a place for his personal ethos to thrive for himself.

“Growing up I have never been out of Mississippi until now and I am looking forward to all new experiences with my job, people and other countries,” Scott said. “I chose my job because I wanted to do something that not many people can say they have done.”

The MOS Scott chose is a 13M Multiple Launch Rocket System Crewmember.

Multiple Launch Rocket System Crewmembers maintain and operate the entire multiple launch rocket system and the high mobility artillery rocket system. These crewmembers launch various missiles and munitions in quick strikes to help ensure battlefield success.

“They [Recruiters] showed me videos and I started to think rockets were fun,” Scott said. “I wanted to do something different not many people can say they have done.”

Scott’s welcoming into the Army’s family has been a fruitful, one-hundred eighty-degree change from his past.

“It was at AIT where he realized his true potential, he pulled from his trials and tribulations he went through in life to push himself to become the young leader he was meant to be,” Capt. Kevin Murphy, Tupelo Recruiting Company Commander said. “He followed the Army’s Warrior Ethos with a never quit demeanor to master his training.”

It seems Scott will continue to experience success as his Army career unfurls. His own ethos is a strong testament to his personal will.

“I have known since I was young that if you don’t work hard, no one will respect you or your work,” Scott said.

Currently, Scott is at Fort Sill, Oklahoma awaiting overseas orders, a desire on its way to fruition as his journey unfolds.

