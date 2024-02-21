TUPELO, Ms. —— Sgt. 1st Class Michael Carothers, a native of Gatesville, Texas, returns to the Tupelo Recruiting Company as the Tupelo Station Commander with eight years recruiting experience already under his belt.



Carothers was raised in a U.S. Army household which influenced his decision to enlist in 2008 right out of high school.



“I grew up in the time of 9/11 and the war in Afghanistan and Iraq, and I knew that I was fit and able to fight and wanted to do my part to keep conflicts off US soil,” Carothers said. “With my father being in the Army at the time, it only seemed right to continue the tradition.”



Carothers spent much of his career as a Military Police (31B) conducting law enforcement operations in Hawaii, North Carolina, and Colorado prior to reclassifying as a recruiter in April 2016.



Taking advantage of the Army’s educational benefits, Carothers earned his associate and bachelor’s degree in criminal justice before pursuing a Master of Business Administration.



He credits the Army for these educational achievements.



“Had I not joined I more than likely would have never gone to college,” Carothers said. “I want to help people like me get the same opportunities to better their lives.”



Carothers looks forward to finishing his Army career in a few years and retiring in Mississippi where he can pursue his many hobbies; hunting, fishing, powerlifting, and working on anything with an engine or wheels.



For more information on how you can become a Future Soldier, contact (662) 643-9683, michael.r.carothers.mil@army.mil, or visit him at the at Tupelo Recruiting Station at 3893 N. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38804.

###

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 10:26 Story ID: 464688 Location: TUPELO, LA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet Your Recruiter – Sgt. 1st Class Michael Carothers, by Emily Berard-Boutte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.