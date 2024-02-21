Medical Readiness Command, Europe leadership visits U.S. Army facilities forward stationed in Poland

Courtesy Photo | The command leadership team from Medical Readiness Command, Europe travelled to Poland...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The command leadership team from Medical Readiness Command, Europe travelled to Poland Feb. 21-23 where they toured U.S. Army and host-nation medical facilities, received briefings by U.S. Army and Polish military medical officials, and had the opportunity to meet and talk with U.S. Army medical Soldiers assigned to military treatment facilities. (Photo by 1LT Ian Parker) see less | View Image Page

POZNAN, POLAND – The command leadership team from Medical Readiness Command, Europe travelled to Poland Feb. 21-23 where they toured U.S. Army and host-nation medical facilities, received briefings by U.S. Army and Polish military medical officials, and had the opportunity to meet and talk with U.S. Army medical Soldiers assigned to military treatment facilities.



Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez, spent several days travelling around Poland to better synchronize and integrate medical efforts between the U.S. and Polish military.



“It was a real privilege and honor to meet and talk to our Soldiers and their leaders who are serving our Nation so proudly, so far away from home,” said Giraud. “This visit not only allowed us to gain a better understanding about the existing Army Health System in Poland, but it paved the way for future key leader engagements involving the U.S. Army Garrison Poland leadership and the Polish military.”



One of the first stops during their visit to Poland was to the town of Poznan, where they met with U.S. Army V Corps Headquarters officials and U.S. Army Garrison Poland (USAG) leadership at Camp Kosciuszko. During their visit to Poznan, Giraud and Gonzalez received a briefing by Col. Chris Church, USAG Poland Garrison Commander, who outlined the existing military logistical and life support infrastructure in Poland. As the eighth permanent U.S. Army garrison in Europe, Camp Kościuszko stands alongside similar installations in Belgium, Italy, and Germany, the latter hosting five such garrisons.



“Our visit to Poland only reaffirmed my belief that the United States of America continues to have some of the finest and most professional Soldiers in the world,” said Gonzalez. “These Soldiers work tirelessly day in and day out ensuring that the citizens of our great country remain free and safe from harm. They are, the best of the best, hands down. It is an honor to serve by their side.”



In addition to meeting with host nation and USAG Poland personnel, the Medical Readiness Command, Europe leadership team had the opportunity to meet and talk with members of the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade.



Outreach visits like the one conducted by Medical Readiness Command, Europe leadership are just one of a series of ongoing engagements between the U.S. Army and Polish military medical officials.



Plans are currently being made by Medical Readiness Command, Europe headquarters to conduct the 31st Annual Multi-National Military Medical Engagement (MMME) in Poland this fall. As with all MMME’s, the engagement will include military medical officials from the U.S. Army along with NATO and Allied Partner nations.