    Medical Readiness Command, Europe leadership visits U.S. Army facilities forward stationed in Poland

    POLAND

    02.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    The command leadership team from Medical Readiness Command, Europe travelled to Poland Feb. 21-23 where they toured U.S. Army and host-nation medical facilities, received briefings by U.S. Army and Polish military medical officials, and had the opportunity to meet and talk with U.S. Army medical Soldiers assigned to military treatment facilities. (Photo by 1LT Ian Parker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 04:16
    Photo ID: 8254778
    VIRIN: 240221-A-YV790-9516
    Resolution: 1066x1114
    Size: 273.84 KB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe leadership visits U.S. Army facilities forward stationed in Poland, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether

