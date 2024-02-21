US Army Col. Curtis King Promoted to Brigadier General: A Triumph for Leadership at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (February 23, 2024) Colleagues, friends and family gather in celebration for the promotion ceremony of Col. Curtis W. King to Brigadier General at Fort Sill, Oklahoma’s Training Support Facility on February 23, 2024.

Brig. Gen. Curtis W. King, 45th Chief and Commandant of the Air Defense Artillery School at the Fires Center of Excellence, began his journey to Brigadier General after graduating from the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York in 1996.

Since commissioning, King climbed the ranks and thrived in command, yielding his expertise on deployments to Afghanistan, Qatar, Kuwait, and United Arab Emirates. King furthered his career in Germany and during his stint with the Joint Staff at the Pentagon. His promotion is not only a recognition of his individual accomplishments but also a reflection of the collective strength and resilience of the U.S. Army.

“The Army is better with great teammates,” said King. “You get to be a part of a great team and then you become a great teammate. They go hand and hand.”

King’s wealth of experience and proven track record have positioned him as a leader capable of steering crucial facets of military operations, fostering an array of changes throughout the air defense domain.

In July 2022, King took the helm for Fort Sill’s premier air defense schools and oversaw the success of such training programs as instructing allied partners on the Patriot Launcher Systems, as well as, modernizing the force by standing up the nevermore relevant Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft System University.

King expressed how friends and family are the pinnacle of his success, acknowledging the sacrifices made by his wife and 3 children.

“Kim committed, I mean all in,” said King. “Her devotion to the Soldiers and their families. Not just to me and my family but to all the families, it’s a testament to her dedication to the Army.”

Maj. Gen. Richard Harrison, commanding general of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Fort Bliss, Texas, acknowledged Brig. Gen. King's exceptional capabilities during the ceremony, where he stood-in as the officiating officer.

“Use your rank for good,” said Harrison. “Make sure you mentor the next generation behind us. To grow those young folks to take our place one day… and continue to be a good person, it’s your superpower and has gotten you to this day where you’re being promoted to brigadier general.

Maj. Gen. Harrison spoke of Col. King as a leader who embodies the values of the military and fosters a culture of excellence.



King’s military education includes the Air Defense Artillery Basic Officer Leaders Course, Captain’s Career Course, Command and General Staff College, U.S. Army War College, and Airborne School. His awards and decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal; Legion of Merit with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters; Bronze Star; Meritorious Service Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters; Army Commendation Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters and the Joint Service Achievement Medal.

