FORT SILL, Oklahoma (February 23, 2024) Colleagues, friends and family gather in celebration for the promotion ceremony of Col. Curtis W. King to Brigadier General at Fort Sill, Oklahoma’s Training Support Facility on February 23, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 15:44
|Photo ID:
|8252319
|VIRIN:
|240223-O-ZY123-6888
|Resolution:
|4962x3378
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army Col. Curtis King Promoted to Brigadier General: [Image 57 of 57], by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Army Col. Curtis King Promoted to Brigadier General: A Triumph for Leadership at Fort Sill
