Wellness Initiative Launched to Prioritize Civilian Workforce Health at Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. - A new initiative in Fort Campbell is placing the health and well-being of its civilian workforce at the forefront by adopting a comprehensive approach. Stemming from the Leadership Fort Campbell (LFC) 2.0 class's exploration into the question of "How can Fort Campbell evolve into a healthy community?" The initiative takes form with the class proposing the establishment of a wellness ambassador, a key component aimed at fostering a healthier community within Fort Campbell.



"As part of Leadership Fort Campbell, we were given a problem statement of how to improve the health of the Fort Campbell community. After months of research and diving into what might be the cause for us to be unhealthy, we came up with a solution of a wellness ambassador," said Brian Collier, District Chief for the Fort Campbell Fire and Emergency Services and key member of the LFC solutions group.



The wellness ambassador serves as the primary contact within organizations and directorates. They are equipped with information about where to turn to when seeking guidance on wellness. Their role is to guide and direct individuals in the right direction, offering assistance on any specific aspect of wellness that may be needed.



“We found Fort Campbell and Clarksville have a vast opportunity when it comes to health-related resources. The problem is that they're not easily attainable, and unless you're actively seeking those resources, you may waste a lot of time trying to find them," said Ingrid Duty, Fort Campbell Installation property book officer and LFC solutions group member.



She explained the use of existing personnel within the organization as wellness ambassadors facilitated the seamless implementation of the initiative.



"We were able to implement it effectively by tapping into individuals already embedded in the organization, by creating a position in each directorate, that person becomes the go-to for wellness resources."



David Keatts, a construction control representative with the Fort Campbell Directorate of Public Works and member of the LFC solutions team, shared how the wellness ambassadors play a role in introducing the new wellness council. "Wellness ambassadors are meant to be that bridge; and the wellness council is meant to develop those partnerships to make them stronger between the directors and the civilian workforce."



“The Wellness Council is important because it is a diverse group of employees working towards the goal of making Fort Campbell a healthy and happier community. So, when somebody needs a mental health resource, they have someone up here to respond to them and can steer them in the right direction,” said Michelle Ashby, Fort Campbell Sexual Assault Response Coordinator and LFC mentor.



The Civilian Wellness Council operates under seven wellness pillars, aligning with the Army's comprehensive framework. Encompassing spiritual, emotional, intellectual, physical, social, environmental, and financial aspects, the Council exemplifies a holistic approach to well-being. The Council aims to promote wellness services and enhance participation through information sharing, training, and directorate-level competitions.



The Fort Campbell Garrison Commander Col. Chris Midberry signed the policy officially establishing the Civilian Wellness Council and appointing Wellness Ambassadors in September 2023. The introduction of both entities took place during a workforce town hall in February 2024, emphasizing wellness and the explanation of the roles of the ambassadors and how they could serve the workforce.



Governed by a tri-chair, consisting of the Deputy Garrison Commander, Garrison Command Sergeant Major, and a rotating Civilian Wellness Ambassador, the Council ensures diverse representation from various facets of the Fort Campbell community. Directors and staff office managers appoint passionate volunteers as Civilian Wellness Ambassadors, charged with coordinating actions and distributing wellness information within their respective organizations.