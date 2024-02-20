JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – The 316th Wing held its 2023 annual awards ceremony, where its members gathered to celebrate the organization’s achievements, Feb. 22.



U.S. Air Force Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, offered congratulations and gratitude to all attendees for their dedication and contributions over the past year.



"Our annual awards ceremony is a testament to the dedication and excellence displayed by the members of our community," Randolph remarked. "I am immensely proud of each and every one of our award recipients."

The ceremony featured a “Legacy Challenge” where participants demonstrated their skills and represented their respective units.



The challenges, designed by units within the 316th Wing, included the 316th Medical Group’s Tactical Combat Casualty Care challenge, the 316th Wing Staff Agency’s trivia-based challenge and the 316th Security Support Squadron’s Redman Baton Training challenge, among others.



These challenges highlighted the capabilities of the 316th Wing’s diverse units and fostered camaraderie and teamwork within the Joint Base Andrews community.



As the event concluded, the focus remained on honoring the individuals and units contributing to the mission at America's Airfield.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 15:00 Story ID: 464589 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 316th Wing celebrates previous year’s achievements, legacy, by SSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.