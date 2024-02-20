Innovative hangar Design at Tinker Air Force Base wins AFCEC Sustainability Award

TULSA, Okla. — The KC46-A two-bay hangar project at Tinker Air Force Base recently
received the 2023 sustainability award from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center. The $130 million, 130,000 sq ft facility showcases ingenuity, collaboration, and adaptability.
The hangar was the first of its kind, combining several maintenance capabilities in separate facilities into one facility for the unique project, accommodating general maintenance, corrosion control, and fuel aircraft maintenance.
"When planning for the facility began on the hangar, the KC46-A had not yet entered into service," said Daniel de Robles, former area engineer Tulsa District Engineering and Construction Branch, Tinker Air Force Base. "The uniqueness of the project had the team navigating through 70 different contract modifications and nearly 700 requests for
information, showcasing the team's problem-solving skills."
Annually recognizing outstanding projects, AFCEC acknowledged the project as one of the top three submissions. Burns and McDonald, in collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, and Tinker Air Force personnel, led the project with a joint approach, effectively addressing the unique challenges posed by the facility. This
recognition underscores the project's collaborative nature and collective effort.
Beyond its immediate impact, the hangar sets a benchmark for engineering ingenuity and innovation. The advanced mechanical and specialized control systems eliminate the need for multiple hangars for separate industrial functions and demonstrate a commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency.
The hangar's commitment to sustainability is evident in its advanced mechanical system, achieving key sustainability goals within budget. The project's integrated design team employed lifecycle cost analysis to achieve significant energy and water savings.
The energy efficiency of the structure showcases achievable savings.
"The hangar is a recognition of the outstanding efforts, problem-solving skills, and commitment to sustainability demonstrated by the collaborative team," said Tulsa District Engineering and Construction Division Chief Kathryn White. "The facility not only meets the immediate needs of Tinker Air Force Base but also paves the way for future
advancements in military infrastructure."
Construction of the campus is expected to continue through 2029. At completion, the 158-acre campus will provide eight hangars, ramp infrastructure, software innovation labs, and engine test facilities.
"From an engineering standpoint, a big aspect of the engineering field is
problem-solving," said White. "We take the information we have and overcome the unknowns to solve the problem in front of us. This project is a testament to this. With this being a one-of-a-kind facility, there wasn't much to reference. In essence, we were
laying the groundwork for future hangars."
