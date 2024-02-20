US Coast Guard Cutter Thetis disrupts illegal narcotics trafficking during Caribbean deployment

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Coy, a damage controlman assigned to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Coy, a damage controlman assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WMEC 910), passes bales of illicit drugs interdicted by the unit’s law enforcement team, Jan. 30, 2024, in the Central Caribbean Sea. Thetis patrolled in support of the Coast Guard’s mission to combat illegal drug trafficking. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Jordan Russell) see less | View Image Page

KEY WEST, Fla. – The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WMEC 910) returned to their homeport in Key West on Friday following a 62-day patrol in the Central Caribbean Sea.



Thetis worked in support of the Joint Interagency Task Force-South alongside partners to deter illegal narcotics trafficking in the Central Caribbean. With an embarked MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron and support from the USS Farragut (DDG 99), Thetis interdicted approximately 2,646 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $34.8 million.



Thetis pursued two cases while patrolling the region and conducted law enforcement operations through close coordination with multiple maritime patrol aircraft and other Coast Guard assets. With the Farragut, Thetis interdicted more than 2,094 pounds of cocaine.



In another case, Thetis interdicted a go-fast vessel, resulting in the detainment of two suspected narcotics traffickers and the seizure of 441 pounds of cocaine.



“The cases we encountered on this patrol emphasize the importance of collaboration across departments and agencies in deterring the flow of illegal narcotics into the United States,” said Master Chief Petty Officer AJ Gibson, the command chief of Thetis. “I am extremely proud of the adaptability and determination displayed by our crew in successfully completing the mission.”



Thetis is a 270-foot Famous-class cutter with a crew of 100. Their primary missions are counter-narcotics operations, migrant interdiction, living marine resources protection, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.



-USCG-