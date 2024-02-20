Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Thetis conducts Caribbean patrol

    AT SEA

    01.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Coy, a damage controlman assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WMEC 910), passes bales of illicit drugs interdicted by the unit’s law enforcement team, Jan. 30, 2024, in the Central Caribbean Sea. Thetis patrolled in support of the Coast Guard’s mission to combat illegal drug trafficking. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Jordan Russell)

