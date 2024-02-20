Coast Guard Cutter Thetis conducts Caribbean patrol

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Coy, a damage controlman assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WMEC 910), passes bales of illicit drugs interdicted by the unit’s law enforcement team, Jan. 30, 2024, in the Central Caribbean Sea. Thetis patrolled in support of the Coast Guard’s mission to combat illegal drug trafficking. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Jordan Russell)

