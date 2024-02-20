US Army 20th CBRNE Command leaders present retention excellence awards

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood (second from the left), the commanding general of the 20th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood (second from the left), the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, presents U.S. Army Commendation Medals to Master Sgt. Russell Ellison, Staff Sgt. Yanique Roberts, Staff Sgt. Hector Melendez and Staff Sgt. Jarrod Vanwinkle. Leaders from the 20th CBRNE Command recognized units and individuals for excellence in retention during a ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Feb. 8. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gregory R. Hazeltine. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – Leaders from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command recognized units and individuals for excellence in retention during a ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, the commanding general of the 20th CBRNE Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva, the senior enlisted leader of the 20th CBRNE Command, presented awards to the top retention teams, career counselors and retention noncommissioned officers during a ceremony at the Commander’s Forum, Feb. 8.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



American Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Staff Sgt. Filip Velghe from the Fort Campbell, Kentucky-based 184th Ordnance Company (EOD) was recognized as the 20th CBRNE Command Career Counselor of the Year.



U.S. Army Commendation Medals were presented to Master Sgt. Russell Ellison; the senior career counselor for the 52nd EOD Group; Staff Sgt. Yanique Roberts; the career counselor for the 22nd CBRN Battalion; Staff Sgt. Hector Melendez, the full-time retention noncommissioned officer for the 22nd CBRN Battalion; and Staff Sgt. Jarrod Vanwinkle, the career counselor for the 184th EOD Battalion.



For unit retention awards, the Early Bird Award went to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky-based 52nd EOD Group.



The Commanding General’s Award for Retention Excellence went to the Fort Bliss, Texas-based 22nd CBRN Battalion and the Fort Liberty, North Carolina-based 192nd EOD Battalion.



The Liberty We Defend Awards were presented to the 52nd EOD Group, 192nd EOD Battalion, 184th EOD Battalion and 22nd CBRN Battalion.



Master Sgt. Wade A. Wagley, the 20th CBRNE Command senior retention operations noncommissioned officer, said the retention awards demonstrate the impact that proactive leadership has on unit retention.



“These retention accomplishments convey that our leadership across the command is fully engaged and invested in the Army Retention Program,” said Wagley, a native of Duncan, Arizona. “Our command provides the necessary time, resources and effort to ensure all Soldiers are afforded effective retention counseling.”



Wagley said the U.S. Army has to compete with the private sector to keep Soldiers in uniform.



“We have talented Soldiers with desirable skills and abilities,” said Wagley, who has served in the U.S. Army for almost 22 years and deployed to Afghanistan with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “Our command and its subordinate units retain its talent by caring for Soldiers and leveraging the unit career counselor.”



Wagley said unit career counselors explain U.S. Army incentives and benefits, including the retention bonuses, educational benefits, training opportunities, assignment choices, medical benefits and retirement benefits.



Wagley said he became a career counselor because he liked to help Soldiers and their families.



“We play a vital role in the Soldiers decision-making process to further their career in the Army,” said Wagley. “It is the most rewarding job in the Army.



Sgt. Maj. Eric C. Detheridge, the 20th CBRNE Command Career Counselor, said the command retention program contributes to readiness.



“These awards demonstrate the commitment that our command teams and retention personnel bring to the task of retaining our most important resources – our Soldiers,” said Detheridge, who is from the Bronx in New York City. “Every day, they greatly contribute to the readiness not only of this important command but also of the world’s greatest Army.”