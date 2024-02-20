Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood (second from the left), the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, speaks at the 20th CBRNE Command retention awards ceremony. Leaders from the 20th CBRNE Command recognized units and individuals for excellence in retention during a ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Feb. 8. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gregory R. Hazeltine.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 14:54
|Photo ID:
|8250227
|VIRIN:
|240222-A-A4433-1008
|Resolution:
|3481x2417
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Hometown:
|ATHENS, GA, US
|Hometown:
|GAINESVILLE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army 20th CBRNE Command leaders present retention excellence awards [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Army 20th CBRNE Command leaders present retention excellence awards
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT