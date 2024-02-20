US Army 20th CBRNE Command leaders present retention excellence awards

Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood (second from the left), the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, speaks at the 20th CBRNE Command retention awards ceremony. Leaders from the 20th CBRNE Command recognized units and individuals for excellence in retention during a ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Feb. 8. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gregory R. Hazeltine.

