    US Army 20th CBRNE Command leaders present retention excellence awards [Image 8 of 8]

    US Army 20th CBRNE Command leaders present retention excellence awards

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood (second from the left), the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, speaks at the 20th CBRNE Command retention awards ceremony. Leaders from the 20th CBRNE Command recognized units and individuals for excellence in retention during a ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Feb. 8. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gregory R. Hazeltine.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 14:54
    Photo ID: 8250227
    VIRIN: 240222-A-A4433-1008
    Resolution: 3481x2417
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
    Hometown: ATHENS, GA, US
    Hometown: GAINESVILLE, GA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army 20th CBRNE Command leaders present retention excellence awards [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    awards
    retention
    career counselor
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    20th CBRNE Command

