Senegalese EOD Team Visits Fort Gregg-Adams

Photo By RYAN SHARP | A team of Soldiers from the Senegalese Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) School observe EOD Advanced Leader Course training at the McMahon Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Center on Fort Walker, Va., Feb. 7, 2024. The primary focus for the Senegalese team was to gain insight on how to improve their EOD school in Senegal. (U.S. Army photo by - Ryan Sharp)

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Members of the Senegalese Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) program visited Forts Gregg-Adams and Walker to observe and learn about the U.S. Army’s training and doctrine, Feb. 6, 2024.

During the visit, they met with U.S. Army EOD leadership and technicians and toured the Phase I training on Fort Gregg-Adams and the advanced training conducted at the McMahon Training Facility on Fort Walker. Key topics of discussion were aspects of developing Doctrine, Organization, Training, Materiel, Leadership and Education, Personnel, Facilities and Policy (DOTMLPF-P) systems and processes for an Army EOD force.

“We have seen may things on our visit to the EOD center here in Virginia to implement in our school,” said Lt. Col. El Hadji Ndiaye, Senegalese Army EOD School deputy commander. “Being able to see how you guys [U.S. Army] train is very insightful.”

U.S. Army Maj. Ian Bloomsburg, deputy director for the Southern European Task Force Africa counter IED office, said the primary focus for the Senegalese team was to gain insight on how to improve their EOD school in Senegal.

“The United Nations is looking for a French speaking Counter IED Center of Excellence, and Senegal is in the best position to do that,” Bloomsburg said. “So having a more robust, more developed generating capability is the benefit that they will directly get from it.”

Upon returning home, the team will submit reports to their leadership on possible ways to move forward with their EOD activity in support of the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission.