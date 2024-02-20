Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senegalese EOD Team Visits Fort Gregg-Adams

    Senegalese EOD Team Visit

    Photo By RYAN SHARP | A team of Soldiers from the Senegalese Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) School...... read more read more

    FOR GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Story by RYAN SHARP 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Members of the Senegalese Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) program visited Forts Gregg-Adams and Walker to observe and learn about the U.S. Army’s training and doctrine, Feb. 6, 2024.
    During the visit, they met with U.S. Army EOD leadership and technicians and toured the Phase I training on Fort Gregg-Adams and the advanced training conducted at the McMahon Training Facility on Fort Walker. Key topics of discussion were aspects of developing Doctrine, Organization, Training, Materiel, Leadership and Education, Personnel, Facilities and Policy (DOTMLPF-P) systems and processes for an Army EOD force.
    “We have seen may things on our visit to the EOD center here in Virginia to implement in our school,” said Lt. Col. El Hadji Ndiaye, Senegalese Army EOD School deputy commander. “Being able to see how you guys [U.S. Army] train is very insightful.”
    U.S. Army Maj. Ian Bloomsburg, deputy director for the Southern European Task Force Africa counter IED office, said the primary focus for the Senegalese team was to gain insight on how to improve their EOD school in Senegal.
    “The United Nations is looking for a French speaking Counter IED Center of Excellence, and Senegal is in the best position to do that,” Bloomsburg said. “So having a more robust, more developed generating capability is the benefit that they will directly get from it.”
    Upon returning home, the team will submit reports to their leadership on possible ways to move forward with their EOD activity in support of the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 11:48
    Story ID: 464465
    Location: FOR GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senegalese EOD Team Visits Fort Gregg-Adams, by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Senegalese EOD Team Visits Fort Gregg-Adams
    Senegalese EOD Team Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Senegal
    EOD
    Fort Gregg-Adams
    Fort Walker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT