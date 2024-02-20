The 121st continues to develop Multi-Capable Airmen

Photo By Senior Airman Ivy Thomas | Airmen with the 121st Air Refueling Wing shoot an M4 carbine during the Security...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Ivy Thomas | Airmen with the 121st Air Refueling Wing shoot an M4 carbine during the Security Forces Augmentation Program at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, February 14, 2024. This program allows Airmen in other career fields to be trained with essential security forces duties, become qualified, and work beside defenders when needed, creating Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ivy Thomas) see less | View Image Page

RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ohio - The 121st Air Refueling Security Forces Squadron invited Airmen from around the base to go through the Security Forces Augmentation Program to become augmentees at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, February 14, 2024. This program allows Airmen in other career fields to be trained with essential security forces duties, become qualified, and work beside defenders when needed.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Clifton Cole, the augmentee program coordinator for the 121st ARW SFS, said, "Airmen who want to be an augmentee must be able to maintain a secret security clearance, meet all Personnel Reliability Assurance Program and Lautenberg Agreement requirements, qualify on the M4 carbine and M18 pistol, and pass the Arming Use of Force academic exam, practical scenarios, and all training requirements regarding basic security force's duties."



Four members of the wing: 2nd Lt. Robert Daniels, an intelligence officer, Master Sgt. Theodore Hayes and Staff Sgt. Andrew Brammer, both aircraft metal specialists and Staff Sgt. Jacob Peters, an air transportation specialist, went through the program.



"Security forces is something I've always been interested in since enlisting, and I saw this as an opportunity to learn more about the career field," said Brammer. "Wherever I go, I can always help. If it's being a crew chief or a defender, I can do it on top of my primary job."



Hayes had a similar reason for going through the program.



"I continue to try and learn new things and help wherever possible," he said. "Every skill I learn can bring more to the fight. I have over 30 years of civilian experience in law enforcement that I felt I could use in helping defend our installation when needed."



During the program, these Airmen went through firearms training, including "shoot/no shoot" scenarios, less than lethal baton training to include a 3-minute redman fight, handcuffing techniques and procedure, personnel and vehicle searches, small team and individual tactics, communication devices, reports, and all required by law training.



"It is important we have Airmen who go through this program because it is a huge asset in supporting all in-installation level requirements, exercises, emergencies, and wartime readiness demands for the wing," said Cole. "It also helps the wing by aiding commanders in validating, approving, and documenting the need for additional personnel resources to help with these functions and higher force protection conditions based on the Security Force's Post Priority Chart."



All four Airmen completed the Security Forces Augmentation Program and are officially augmentees. These Airmen can now work full-time in their primary career field and operate in some capacity as defenders when needed.



"I'm confident that I will be able to accomplish the mission to keep us in the fight," said Hayes. "Whether that entails getting our jets in the air or defending them on the ground."



"Having other squadrons become efficient in basic concepts of another squadron's career field is always a huge asset," said Cole. "Multi-Capable Airmen will bring more lethality to the force."