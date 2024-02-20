U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and German authorities establish mutual aid agreement for enhanced emergency services

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander Col. Reid E. Furman, the Directorate for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander Col. Reid E. Furman, the Directorate for Emergency Services and German officials from surrounding cities and communities sign a mutual agreement which secures and ensures mutual aid and assistance between the agencies and communities in the event of emergencies, such as fires, floods and other possible hazards. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate for Emergency Services (DES) partnered with German officials from surrounding cities and communities to sign a mutual agreement here, Feb. 21. The joint agreement secures and ensures mutual aid and assistance between the agencies and communities in the event of emergencies, such as fires, floods and other possible hazards.



The garrison’s DES initiated the mutual aid agreement to establish reliable support systems between the partnering agencies when there is a need to respond and provide care for the shared communities throughout the Rheinland-Pfalz footprint.



“Today we gather to recognize and celebrate the importance of our mutual assistance agreement, which plays a critical role in strengthening our emergency response capabilities and promoting international cooperation in times of need,” said Lt. Col David Castillo, DES.



The mutual assistance agreement covers inter-agency cooperation over a variety of areas including joint training exercises, information exchanges, mobilizing resources and coordinating efforts to ensure smooth and effective emergency responses.



“We recognize the invaluable contributions and expertise that our German host nation partners provide in the area of disaster and emergency management,” Castillo continued. “Through our mutual commitment, we forge a stronger alliance to protect our communities.”



DES is committed to providing the highest quality professional law enforcement, fire support and emergency services.



“It is great to welcome so many of our German partners in signing this joint agreement. This is a true demonstration of our mutual commitment to securing the safety and well-being of everyone in our shared communities. We are proud and grateful for such a strong German American partnership,” said Col Reid E. Furman, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.



Those who signed the agreement were:



Frau Beate Kimmel, Oberbürgermeisterin Kaiserslautern (Lady Mayor)

Herr Dr. Fritz Brechtel, Landrat Germersheim (County Commissioner)

Herr Miroslaw Kowalski, Landrat Kreis Birkenfeld (County Commissioner)

Herr Bernd Alsfasser, Verbandsbürgermeister Baumholder (District Mayor)

Herr Christoph Lothschütz, Verbandsbürgermeister Oberes Glantal (District Mayor)

Herr Christian Hirsch, Verbandsbürgermeister Bruchmühlbach-Miesau (District Mayor)

Herr Rudolf Jacob, Verbandsbürgermeister Winnweiler (District Mayor)

Herr Ralf Schwarm, Verbandsbürgermeister Weilerbach (District Mayor)

Frau Silke Brunck, Verbandsbürgermeisterin Enkenbach-Alsenborn (District Mayor)

Herr Wolfgang Erfurt, 1. Kreisbeigeordneter Donnersbergkreis (Deputy County Commissioner)



Ralf Lessmeister and Otto Rubly, the county commissioners responsible for the Kaiserslautern and Kusel counties, were unable to attend the signing ceremony due to other commitments and signed the agreement later that afternoon.